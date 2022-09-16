DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 27-year-old Deerfield Beach man.

According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was last seen in the area of the 4700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Hart is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes with a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

He was last seen driving a white 2020 Toyota Tundra with the Florida tag HLVA09.

Anyone with information on Hart’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

