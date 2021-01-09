BSO searching for man in abduction, sexual battery of Cleveland Clinic employee

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man in connection to the abduction and sexual battery of an employee at Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies described Saturday morning’s incident.

“A female was physically attacked, abducted and sexually battered,” said BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard.

Investigators said the attack happened shortly after the victim showed up for work, Saturday morning.

“When a man ran after her, tackled her and forced her back into her own vehicle,” said Prichard.

Officials said the assailant sped away and took the woman to a location where she was sexually battered.

Once he was done, deputies said, the subject took her to the Target at Sawgrass Mills Mall, where he kicked her out of her SUV and drove off.

SunPass survellance images captured the subject pushing the victim out of her car before driving away.

“The suspect then took the victim’s vehicle and was last seen westbound on Alligator Alley,” said Prichard.

Investigators said the victim only suffered minor wounds, but her mental bruises may last a lifetime, and that’s why they want to catch him before he strikes again.

“We have a carjacking, we have the physical assault on the female, we have the sexual battery and the abduction, the kidnapping,” said Prichard.

Authorities are searching for a light colored Ford SUV with the Florida tag YO3UKP.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

