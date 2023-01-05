LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes.

Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December.

After realizing he was locked inside, the suspect dropped the clothing and briefly held a phone to his ear.

He then kicked the door three times before unlocking it as he made his escape.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.