OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man who, they said, stole a car with a 3-year-old boy inside from the parking lot of a restaurant in Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Phillip Pepe Jr. broke into the vehicle that was parked outside of the IHOP along West Oakland Park Boulevard, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the child’s mother was inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

Detectives said Pepe, 33, was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. He has a tattoo on his right arm and an abrasion under his left eye.

Authorities said the boy was found safe inside the car minutes after he was taken, but as of Sunday afternoon, Pepe remains at large.

If you have any information that could help deputies find the suspect, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

