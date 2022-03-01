LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a laptop computer in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Security footage captured the subject at the Anglins Fishing Pier, located at 2 Commercial Blvd., Feb. 17.

The thief is seen walking up to a counter as he eyes the laptop before he snatches it.

If you have any information on this theft or recognize the subject, call BSO or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

