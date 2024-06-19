NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a driver who, they said, struck a woman on an electric bike near Fort Lauderdale, helped her up and then fled.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31, on the 4500 block of South Federal Highway.

BSO deputies received a call about a person lying in the roadway.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene. Paramedics transported the victim, Margarita Lopez, to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives said they determined a silver SUV traveling on South Federal Highway struck Lopez, who was riding her electric bike southbound inside the tunnel.

Surveillance footage from the incident showed Lopez getting hit from behind. The driver stopped, assisted the victim and placed her bike against the wall, but then he drove away.

In a Facebook post posted by the victim, her neck is in a brace, while her arms and shoulders are bright red with road rash.

According to the Facebook post, she had just picked up her electric bike after getting it fixed when she was hit.

She also posted photos of her mangled bicycle and her injuries. She wrote that her entire body hurts, adding that she must wear the brace for seven weeks and that she’s unable to work.

Deputies want the public’s help in searching for the driver behind this hit-and-run.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

