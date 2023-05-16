COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after, they said, he was caught on camera pointing a gun at another person in Cooper City.

On March 6, the incident unfolded at a drive-thru ATM near the 9400 block of Griffin Road after the victim, according to detectives, attempted to make a deposit when an unknown man, who drove a black Cadillac sedan, pulled up behind the victim and beeped his horn.

The victim said he exited his van to retrieve a deposit slip from the back of his vehicle, but then the two men spoke to one another. After the interaction, the Cadillac driver got out of his sedan and pulled out a firearm.

Surveillance video of the incident showed a bald man with tattoos wearing a white t-shirt, armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic with an extended magazine. He is believed to be in his 40s or 50s and can be heard yelling at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Investigators are asking the public for information on the gun-wielding man’s identity to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

