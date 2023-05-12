DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a vandal in Deerfield Beach.

Someone has been spraying graffiti in several areas, including a new building near First Street and Southwest 21st Avenue.

And while the messages of love featuring teddy bears seem sweet, detectives said it’s still a crime.

If you have any information, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

