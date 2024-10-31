WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for the family or caregiver of a young girl reportedly dropped off at Panda Little Academy in West Park on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the daycare located at 3900 S.W. 40th Ave. after being notified that a child was left there.

The girl, believed to be named Malaya, is estimated to be around two or three years old. Witnesses reported that a male driving a dark-colored vehicle left her at the facility.

BSO is asking anyone with information about the child’s identity or the whereabouts of her family or caregiver to contact Detective Vanessa Encina of the Special Victims Unit at 561-513-8557.

