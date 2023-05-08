DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies need the public’s help in finding a missing 87-year-old man.

Officials said George Doughty was last seen on Saturday around 10 a.m. on the 1000 block of Southeast Third Avenue in Dania Beach.

The 5-foot-9 elderly man weighs about 40 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen driving a silver 2008 Chrysler Sebring bearing Florida tag BRT7G.

Doughty suffers from dementia, his family said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

