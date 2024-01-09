DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old woman reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to detectives, Amanda Lee Padberg was last seen on Nov. 24, 2023, around 5 p.m. near the 800 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard.

She is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Authorities say she has tattoos on both hands with the words “Hakuna Matata,” the name “Elijah” on her leg and the name “Analiyah” on her arm.

Individuals with details on her whereabouts are urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

