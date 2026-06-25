LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating 84-year-old Jim Brown.

According to investigators, Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m., on June 24, near the 3600 block of Northwest 37th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.

Brown was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and blue striped shirt, black shoes, and a red hat.

Detectives say he may be driving a brown 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag LMGD01.

Brown is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Brown lives with dementia and other health ailments.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.