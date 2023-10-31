DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies are searching for 8-year-old Aleus Alfred, who disappeared from Park Ridge Elementary in Deerfield Beach shortly before 11 a.m., Tuesday.
Aleus was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black at the bottom, shorts and orange shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO at 954-764-HELP (4357).
