DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies are searching for 8-year-old Aleus Alfred, who disappeared from Park Ridge Elementary in Deerfield Beach shortly before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

MISSING PERSON: BSO deputies in Deerfield Beach are actively searching for 8 yr old Aleus Alfred. He was last seen leaving Park Ridge Elementary shortly before 11 a.m. He was wearing a white hoodie w/ black at the bottom, shorts, orange shoes. Call 954-764-HELP (4357) with info. pic.twitter.com/xmn11CbRaH — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 31, 2023

Aleus was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black at the bottom, shorts and orange shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO at 954-764-HELP (4357).

