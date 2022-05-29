POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Ronny Lee Edwards was last seen along the 2000 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Edwards stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and gray striped long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

According to his family, Edwards has been diagnosed with dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts to call BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP (4357).

