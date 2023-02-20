DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing man in Dania Beach.

According to detectives, Benoit Merisier was last seen on Stirling Road, Friday, at around 5:30 a.m.

The 71-year-old stands 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 210 pounds and uses a wheelchair.

He was wearing a tan sweater, blue shirt and tan pants at the time of his disappearance.

Merisier lives with a health condition that requires medication.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

