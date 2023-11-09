FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Rock Hyacinthe was last seen in an unspecified part of the airport at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hyacinthe stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweater, light colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

His family told detectives that he suffers from early stage dementia and only speaks Creole.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP (4357).

