TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Michael David Clancy missing from Tamarac.

According to officials, Clancy was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, near the area of 7200 and North University Drive.

He stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Clancy’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox