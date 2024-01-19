TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Michael David Clancy missing from Tamarac.

According to officials, Clancy was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, near the area of 7200 and North University Drive.

He stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Clancy’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

