LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 57-year-old man.

According to detectives, Arnold Anthony Harris was last seen around 9 p.m. at the Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes, Friday.

Harris has black hair, brown eyes, stands at about 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, brown pants and a brown hat.

According to his family, Harris suffers from dementia and medical conditions requiring medication.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

