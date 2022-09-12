LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 57-year-old man. 

According to detectives, Arnold Anthony Harris was last seen around 9 p.m. at the Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes, Friday.  

Harris has black hair, brown eyes, stands at about 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, brown pants and a brown hat.

According to his family, Harris suffers from dementia and medical conditions requiring medication. 

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

