LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies seek the public’s help in locating aman who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to detectives, 55-year-old Daryl McLeary was last seen near the 4700 block of North State Road 7 on Thursday.

McLeary stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, plaid shirt and khaki pants.

McLeary’s family told detectives that he experiences mental illness and takes medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.