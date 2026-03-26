LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old Steven Shaak.

According to detectives, Shaak was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday, March 23, in the 4800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

Shaak is around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white flip flops.

Shaak also suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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