FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 44-year-old Syed Raza Ali-Khan, who has been reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to detectives, Ali-Khan was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, near 50 Terminal Drive at FLL. Ali-Khan is described as weighing approximately 150 pounds, standing 5 feet 9 inches, with black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing dark jeans, a long sleeve grey shirt, a black jacket, and grey sneakers with red laces.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Syed Raza Ali-Khan is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

