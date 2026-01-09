DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in searching for 38-year-old Michael Henry.

According to detectives, he was last seen at around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Southeast 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Henry is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey shirt, red shorts, yellow sandals and a yellow hat when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

