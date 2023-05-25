DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 35-year-old man who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Leo was last seen leaving Broward Health North, located at 201 E Sample Road, at around 11:25 a.m., Wednesday.

Leo was last seen in a blue Toyota Corolla wearing a black shirt and black pants. He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Leo’s family told detectives he experiences mental illness and has a brain injury.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox