DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 35-year-old man who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Leo was last seen leaving Broward Health North, located at 201 E Sample Road, at around 11:25 a.m., Wednesday.

Leo was last seen in a blue Toyota Corolla wearing a black shirt and black pants. He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Leo’s family told detectives he experiences mental illness and has a brain injury.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.