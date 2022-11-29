TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac.

Laqunenil Iverson was last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace.

She stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 954-764-HELP.

