DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Deerfield Beach

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Louivens Narcisse was last seen along the 4700 block of Northeast Second Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Saturday.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Narcisse has multiple body tattoos and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts with white stripes on the side and black Nike sandals.

Detectives say he experiences memory loss due to a prior head injury.

Officials urge anyone with information on Narcisse’s whereabouts to contact BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s non-emergency number: 954-764-HELP(4357).

