LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 26-year-old Duby Lorsirs was last seen along the 3700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 8 a.m., Thursday.

Detectives said Lorsirs stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Lorsirs’ family told investigators that he experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Erica Chace at 352-578-1611 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.