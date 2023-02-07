OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 23-year-old man.

Detectives said, around 2:45 p.m., Kenel Metayer was last seen at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health located at 5757 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park, Monday.

He stands at 5 feet, and 8 inches and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange, white and black polo shirt and black shorts.

Metayer’s family said he is diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with information on Metayer’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Christopher Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

