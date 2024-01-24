LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

Detectives said that Jordan Shepard was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, near the 3400 block of Northwest 40th Court.

Described as weighing approximately 140 pounds and standing at 5 feet 10 inches, Shepard has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Shepard’s whereabouts to reach out to BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or contact the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

