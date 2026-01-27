FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in searching for 15-year-old Gerald Taylor.

According to detectives, Taylor was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 21, near the 1800 block of Southwest Fifth Place in Fort Lauderdale.

Taylor stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

It’s unclear what Taylor was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

