LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Ariana Hightower was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 3500 block of Northwest 29th Street.

Hightower stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has burgundy hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen riding a purple bicycle with a silver basket on the front.

According to Hightower’s family, the teen suffers from mental illness and requires medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.