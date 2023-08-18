DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Xantavia Smart was last seen along the 200 block of Northeast 39th Court, at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a blue sweater, white shirt and blue jeans.

According to her family, Smart experiences mental illness that requires medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.