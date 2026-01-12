WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Ezekiel Holmes.

According to detectives, Holmes was last seen at around 7 a.m. Sunday, in the 5200 block of Southwest 23rd Street in West Park.

Holmes is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a white hooded shirt and black shorts.

According to his family, Holmes lives with autism.

Anyone with information on Holmes’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

