POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Myla Latoya Neal was last seen the morning of Thursday, Aug. 8, near Northwest 19th Avenue and Eighth Street.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Neal’s whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Erica Chace at 954-321-4224 or call the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

