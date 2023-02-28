OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl missing from Oakland Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said in a police report that Jasmine Gutierrez was last seen around 8:30 p.m., Monday near the 3400th block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs about 105 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair.

Gutierrez was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

