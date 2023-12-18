NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public in locating a 12-year-old boy missing from North Lauderdale.

According to detectives, Aquan Carrion was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, in the 1200 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue in North Lauderdale.

He is described as standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a maroon shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

