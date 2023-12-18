NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public in locating a 12-year-old boy missing from North Lauderdale.

According to detectives, Aquan Carrion was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, in the 1200 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue in North Lauderdale.

He is described as standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a maroon shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox