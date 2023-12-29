TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy missing from Tamarac.

Detectives said Isaiah Lopez was last seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday at the 4500 block of Treehouse Lane in Tamarac.

Lopez is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

