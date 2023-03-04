POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s helps in locating an 11-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach.

Investigators said Regina McGill was last seen on Friday, around 3 p.m., near the 1700th block of Northwest Third Avenue.

McGill is 5 feet tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on McGill’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

