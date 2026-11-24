NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man missing from the area near Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives said Lopez went missing on Sunday near the 1200 block of Southwest 29th Terrace.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, blue shoes and blue shorts.

Lopez’s family said he suffers from memory loss and uses a walker.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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