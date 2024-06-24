WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for the person behind a West Park shooting that injured two people.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on April 12 at Mary Saunders Park, located at 4750 S.W. 21st Street.

Investigators said a preplanned fight between high school students occurred. During the fight, an unknown subject, who is believed to be a male, fired multiple gunshots into the crowd. The subject then flees the scene with another female in a blue Pontiac G6.

“They pre-planned this fight at this park. Detectives said that this stemmed from a disagreement that the individuals had at a school that they all attend,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

Surveillance video shows the kids gathered at the park and then began fighting. All of a sudden, shots are fired, from what police believe is the blue sedan, and the students begin running in all directions and come back to their cars. The video shows the muzzle flashing from the gun and the sound of the gunfire.

Officials said the shooting was also streamed live on social media.

The two victims are said to be in their upper teens and expected to be OK.

“This is a perfect example of how a fight can escalate,” St. Louise said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Allison Craven-Swan at 954-321-4384 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Detectives are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

