POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a missing man who vanished from Pompano Beach.

Jeffrey Rodgers, 59, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 27 near the 1100 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Rodgers stands at 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

BSO said Rodgers was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and purple shorts.

Anyone with information on Rodgers’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

