TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old man missing from Tamarac.

According to investigators, Garth Dickson was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Tamarac.

He is believed to have exited a transit bus in Miami Gardens near the intersection of State Road 7 and Northwest 199th Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Dickson stands at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 150 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and a blue hat. Detectives say Dickson is partially blind and uses a walker.

Anyone with information on Dickson’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blakenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

