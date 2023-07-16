TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old man missing from Tamarac.

According to investigators, Garth Dickson was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Tamarac.

He is believed to have exited a transit bus in Miami Gardens near the intersection of State Road 7 and Northwest 199th Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Dickson stands at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 150 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and a blue hat. Detectives say Dickson is partially blind and uses a walker.

Anyone with information on Dickson’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blakenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).                            

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox