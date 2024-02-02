TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 65-year-old woman from Tamarac.

According to officials, Gina Ortega was last seen near the 8000 block of Northwest 78th Court at around 3 a.m. on Jan 30

Ortega is five feet and two inches, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Detectives said she is driving her black 2012 Chevy Equinox with a Florida tag GDNV03.

Ortega’s family said she has health conditions that require medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764- HELP (4357).

