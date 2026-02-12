Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Deputies say 29-year-old Lisandra Loyola last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, near the 600 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard in Dania Beach.

Loyola stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She also has flower tattoos on her right arm and several back tattoos. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket.

According to her family, she experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Loyola’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

