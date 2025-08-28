(WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man who is missing from central Broward.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Yovam David McCook was last seen early Friday, Aug. 22, near the 2700 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

Detectives say McCook is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a khaki hoodie, black shorts and white Nike sneakers. He has a tattoo on his neck with the name Denise, and a tattoo on his left forearm with the name Teresa.

Anyone with information on McCook’s whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.