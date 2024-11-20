DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 16-year-old girl that is missing from Dania Beach.

BSO officials said Amber Ray Rodriguez was last seen around 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 near the 2900 block of Harbor Lane.

Detectives said Rodriguez is 5 feet tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pink shorts.

BSO officials said Rodriguez also has a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

