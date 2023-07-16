TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old man who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Garth Dickson was last seen near the 8100 block of Northwest 107th Avenue, at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

He is believed to have exited a transit bus in Miami Gardens near the intersection of State Road 7 and Northwest 199th Street about two hours later.

Dickson stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and a blue hat.

Detectives said Dickson is partially blind and uses a walker.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.