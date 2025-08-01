OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding an elderly man missing from Oakland Park.

Deputies said 71-year-old Carl Bredel was last seen on Wednesday near the 1300 block of South Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

Bredel stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

According to detectives, he was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, a grey hat and white shoes.\

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.