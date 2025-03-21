TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for a woman reported missing from Tamarac.

26-year-old Jamesia Louis was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, in the 8200 block of Prestige Commons Drive in Tamarac.

Louis is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information on Louis’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

