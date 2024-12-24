DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 40-year-old woman missing from Deerfield Beach.

Nicole Michelle Cranford was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 4, near the 700 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue.

Cranford stands at five feet and four inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to a close friend, Cranford suffers from depression.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Person Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

