LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit seeks the public’s assistance in their search for a 70-year-old man reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

Estifene Lebrun was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, near the 3600 block of Northwest 40th Street.

Lebrun is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

According to his family, Lebrun suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.